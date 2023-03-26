Weather Blog: 2 storm systems in the week ahead, 'Surviving the Storm' 2023 spring special

Good Sunday bloggers,

We take a look at the week ahead. It is the last week of March, hard to believe. And, we are tracking two more storm systems, one is small, one is big. Thursday is a big day as it is not only the Royals home opener, but our 2023 Spring special, "Surviving the Storm" airs at 6:30 p.m. on KSHB 41.

Jeff Penner

Right now it looks pretty good for the Royals home opener. But pitchers beware as the wind will be blowing out with gusts 35-40 mph.

Details are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.