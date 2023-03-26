Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: 2 storm systems in the week ahead, 'Surviving the Storm' 2023 spring special

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 09:29:08-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

We take a look at the week ahead. It is the last week of March, hard to believe. And, we are tracking two more storm systems, one is small, one is big. Thursday is a big day as it is not only the Royals home opener, but our 2023 Spring special, "Surviving the Storm" airs at 6:30 p.m. on KSHB 41.

1.jpg

Right now it looks pretty good for the Royals home opener. But pitchers beware as the wind will be blowing out with gusts 35-40 mph.

2.jpg

Details are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018