Weather Blog: This is December 1st?

Good Wednesday bloggers,

This is December 1st? You may be asking yourself that question this afternoon in the sun with a light to moderate breeze when highs reach the middle 60s. This is also November Statistics Day, so you don't have to ask if it is December 1st.

November finished drier and warmer than average. We were around .50" below average rainfall for the month and almost 3° degrees above average on temperatures.

Jeff Penner

A record high temperature may be broken Thursday followed by another unseasonably warm December day Friday.

Here are the high temperature forecast maps for the first three days of December. Thank you.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Changes are showing up for the period December 4-10. The six and a half minute video below details the changes during the first 10 days of this last month of 2021. We also look at the weather for the Broncos vs. Chiefs game, Sunday Night Football in America, on KSHB 41.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.