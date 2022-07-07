Weather Blog - This was not a heat wave

Good evening bloggers,

It was quite the night of thunderstorms north of Kansas City. We have another chance of thunderstorms this evening and it may target the same region.

Let's begin by looking at the rainfall from the this storm and the last three days:

Rainfall Last 3-Days

There was an intense line of severe thunderstorms two days ago extending from Montana southeast across the northern corn belt. And, then we had the next round that happened last night and early this morning:

Rainfall Last 3-Days Closer

If you live from around Kansas City and points south, then you are likely wondering when it will rain significantly again. If you live just to the north, then you likely experienced 1" to over 5" of rain from last nights thunderstorms that were not severe, but produced a lot of lightning and heavy rain.

The rain-cooled-air that developed from this large area of rain has left us with a cooler day. Thus, the title of my blog entry: "This was not a heat wave".

This was not a heat wave

In Kansas City, a heat wave is defined to be three consecutive days with a high of 95°. Well, as you can see, it fell short and wasn't even close at KCI Airport. Even in Olathe, today would have solidified "heat wave" status, but that rain cooled air prevented it from happening.

I am expecting a heat wave at some point later this month, but right now we have a couple of cold fronts in our forecast.

There are the remnants of the front, or a weakening front lifting north and washing out. We call it washing out when the south winds take over and it is hard to find.

3 PM Temperatures

Thunderstorms may form near and north of this front this evening and there is a slight risk, or a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms.

3:40 PM Radar

These thunderstorms are increasing oer Nebraska and Iowa. That front is still near our region, and the thunderstorms are tracking east. They aren't currently heading our way. We will be monitoring this closely for any new development. Stay with KSHB-41 & we'll keep you advised.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. It's almost Friday!

Gary