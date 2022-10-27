Weather Blog - Three disasters related & some great fall foliage

Good morning bloggers,

10-years ago today Hurricane Sandy was moving through the Bahamas and it was weakening into a tropical storm. It then strengthened off the east coast of the United States and then blasted into New Jersey with a sudden left turn.

7-months later there were two tornado disasters in Oklahoma. The last EF-5 tornado to strike anywhere in the world was May 20, 2013 in Moore, OK. Yes, the world has suddenly gone almost 10 full years without an EF-5 tornado.

11-days later El Reno, OK had a powerful tornado that was later rated as only an EF-3, but it was the widest tornado ever recorded.

Three Disasters Related

While my mother was very ill in the hospital in 2013 I wrote a 30-page paper while visiting with her for two weeks. I just rewrote it in a shorter version and you can read it here on my Weather 20/20 blog: Three Disasters Related. All three of these disasters, Superstorm Sandy, the Moore OK EF-5, and the El Reno disaster that killed some famous storm chasers, are all related through the LRC.

A storm is moving our way, but this one will track south of KC. Here is a look at the upper level flow valid Saturday:

Upper Level Flow Saturday

A storm moving out of the Rocky Mountains (producing snow in the next 24 hours over the ski areas) will track right over Dallas, TX. Kansas City will miss the rain this time:

Rain in Dallas

The rain earlier in the week has helped the fall foliage "pop" out with some great color. Try to get an hour and drive around like Gary Zichitella did. Here is a picture he took at Black Jack Battlefield Park. This is located between Olathe, KS and Ottawa, KS west of I-35.

Photo by Gary Zichitella

Here is a picture I took across the street from KSHB-41:

Beautiful tree

And here are my partner Andy with Sunny & Rainbow the weather dogs on Wednesday:

Andy Caraway with Sunny & Rainbow

The weather pattern continues to set up according to the LRC. I will share more about this changing weather pattern next week.

