Weather Blog - Thunderstorms In The Forecast

Who is ready for thunderstorms? Let's take a look at the set-up.

The ingredients are there for thunderstorms to be rather wide spread on Thursday. The risk of severe thunderstorm activity is quite low, but there may still be a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds as the main risk.

Thunderstorm Ingredients

A slow moving front is currently located over northwestern Kansas. This will be drifting our way and it will make it into our area by Thursday.

Ingredients For Thunderstorms:

Gulf of Mexico Moisture A front/wind shift line An upper level disturbance Some heating

We have all of these ingredients. The heating and humidity are rarely problems for this time of the year. There is a main upper level disturbance moving our way over the Rocky Mountains and it will help trigger the more wide spread thundertorms. And, there is a weakening front moving slowly across the area. These ingredients will come together tomorrow.

8 AM Forecast

By 8 AM, the front will be inching across northwestern Missouri. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front, as you can see above, with the main area near the frontal zone.

2 PM Thursday

By late Thursday afternoon thunderstorms will be increasing and becoming heavier and more wide spread. Rainfall amounts will be in the 0.50" to 4" range. There is a chance of a few localized spots getting more than 5" of rain. So, flooding is a threat.

Rainfall Forecast

It will be dry through around 4 AM, and then the chance of rain increases. We will go in-depth on 41 Action News tonight and early Thursday as this lines up.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day!

Gary