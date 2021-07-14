Weather Blog - Thunderstorms In The Forecast

Who is ready for thunderstorms? Let's take a look at the set-up.
The ingredients are there for thunderstorms to be rather wide spread on Thursday. The risk of severe thunderstorm activity is quite low, but there may still be a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds as the main risk.
A slow moving front is currently located over northwestern Kansas. This will be drifting our way and it will make it into our area by Thursday.
Ingredients For Thunderstorms:
- Gulf of Mexico Moisture
- A front/wind shift line
- An upper level disturbance
- Some heating
We have all of these ingredients. The heating and humidity are rarely problems for this time of the year. There is a main upper level disturbance moving our way over the Rocky Mountains and it will help trigger the more wide spread thundertorms. And, there is a weakening front moving slowly across the area. These ingredients will come together tomorrow.
By 8 AM, the front will be inching across northwestern Missouri. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front, as you can see above, with the main area near the frontal zone.
By late Thursday afternoon thunderstorms will be increasing and becoming heavier and more wide spread. Rainfall amounts will be in the 0.50" to 4" range. There is a chance of a few localized spots getting more than 5" of rain. So, flooding is a threat.
It will be dry through around 4 AM, and then the chance of rain increases. We will go in-depth on 41 Action News tonight and early Thursday as this lines up.
Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day!
Gary