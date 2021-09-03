Weather Blog - Thunderstorms To Begin Friday & A Look At The Holiday Weekend Forecast

Good morning bloggers,

Thunderstorms welcomed us early this morning. Here is the radar at 5:42 AM:

5:45 AM Thunderstorms In KC

These thunderstorms have been producing rather vivid lightning, booming thunder, and heavy rain. That second band is moving our way as well. These have not been severe, so just beneficial rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas south of KC. Thunderstorms will be developing off and on, and later tonight into Saturday there is a good chance of excessive rainfall in a few spots.

6:45 AM Update:

Flash Flood Warning Douglas County

The morning thunderstorms will continue and there will likely be a break later this morning. Most of the KC metro area is experiencing these heavy thunderstorms. Just west, Lawrence, KS and Douglas county is under a Flash Flood Warning. Water will rise quickly in area creeks and they could be become raging rivers in a short period of time. Remember, "Turn around, don't drown".

I will finish this blog later this morning....

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great holiday weekend.

Gary