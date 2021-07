Good Sunday bloggers,

"To heat wave or not to heat wave" that is the question.

In order for there to be a heat wave you need three straight days of 95° or higher. Saturday was 95°, but today will see highs around 90° due to clouds and some thunderstorms.

The high heat makes another run at us Tuesday.

Jeff Penner

Once the new higher heat arrives, will it be around for more than three days?

The 5 minute video below has the answers and details.

Have a great week and stay healthy.