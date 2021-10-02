Weather Blog: To rain or not to rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

"To rain or not to rain" that is the question. We are tracking an area of rain coming north from Oklahoma ahead of a main system in southwest Kansas that will track by our area later today and tonight. It is hard to imagine we won't see widespread rain with this set up, but we know how things have been going. Several rain chances, mostly missing Kansas City.

The day did start with a gorgeous sunrise. But, this does not water in fertilizer or bring water to grass seed.

Jeff Penner

The five minute video below details the chance of rain and if there are any more chances after today.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.