Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: To rain or not to rain

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
2.jpg
Posted at 9:03 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 10:07:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

"To rain or not to rain" that is the question. We are tracking an area of rain coming north from Oklahoma ahead of a main system in southwest Kansas that will track by our area later today and tonight. It is hard to imagine we won't see widespread rain with this set up, but we know how things have been going. Several rain chances, mostly missing Kansas City.

The day did start with a gorgeous sunrise. But, this does not water in fertilizer or bring water to grass seed.

1.jpg

The five minute video below details the chance of rain and if there are any more chances after today.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018