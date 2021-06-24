Weather Blog - Tornado Watch North Of Kansas City With Thunderstorms Forming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good evening bloggers,

Severe weather is likely this evening north of KC. While the tornado risk will decrease after sunset, the overall severe weather risk in the immediate metro area will increase after sunset. We have still gone more than two years without a Tornado Watch in KC, and this one is close, but it doesn't include the city as of 4:30 PM.

Severe Risk Next Few Hours

There is a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms and this risk does include Kansas City. Here is the Tornado Watch:

Tornado Watch

Thunderstorms were intensifying rapidly near the Nebraksa/Kansas border late this afternoon. Other thunderstorms will be developing. The first ones that form have the best chance of producing a tornado and very large hail, perhaps baseball size. By the time the thunderstorms begin tracking towards the KC metro area the risk will shift more into a damaging wind risk.

Timing:

Now to 8 PM: Severe thunderstorms intensify over far north of Kansas City, along and north of Highway 36. Large hail and damaging winds are the main risk with a tornado not out of the question.

8 PM - Midnight: The thunderstorms likely make a move south towards Kansas City. The main risk of severe weather is damaging winds

Friday: Another risk of severe thunderstorms

Flooding will increasingly become more of a risk later this evening and overnight into Friday. A lot of areas need a good drink of water. One or two inches is needed badly, but a few spots may end up with more than 5" of rain. We will be monitoring this closely to see which areas are at the highest risk for flooding.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great evening and stay with 41 Action News, we'll keep you advised.

Gary