Weather Blog - Tornado Watch west of KC & the cap may break

Good evening bloggers,

A tornado watch has been issued until 11 p.m. for areas west of Kansas City. The streak without a watch is hanging on by a thread. We will see if the watch gets extended east later this evening. It will depend on the cap breaking and where it breaks.

Radar 4:45 PM

The cap is trying to break just southeast of Salina, Kansas. We are monitoring these cells closely. They are still many hours away from our viewing area.

Tornado Watch Until 11 PM

The timing continues to be about what I thought this morning. We will be monitoring closely for any lead thunderstorms, but right now it still appears the KC metro area will have a risk of severe thunderstorms between around 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised,

Gary