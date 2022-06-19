Watch
Weather Blog: Tracking 2 cold fronts

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jun 19, 2022
Good Father's Day,

Today is the second to last full day of Spring as summer begins Tuesday. At this point the astronomical start of summer is a formality.

We have been in search of a cold front and we have found two of them. We will not get a cold front in here until the upper level high (anticyclone, "heat wave creating machine") moves away. Today and tomorrow this feature will be over our region.

So, there remains hope of getting some much needed rain and cooler air.

The six minute video below details the latest data on the two cold fronts.

Have a great week.
Stay cool, hydrated and healthy

