Weather Blog | Tracking 2 storm systems next week, severe weather?

Posted at 7:42 AM, Mar 10, 2024
Good Sunday bloggers,

It was a crystal clear first sunrise of Central Daylight Time, "the new time." Sunrise occurred at 7:37 a.m. Sunset is at 7:20 p.m. Hopefully you remembered to set your clocks ahead one hour and check the fire alarm batteries.

We are looking at some great weather today and tomorrow, even into Tuesday. But, the first of two storm systems arrive Tuesday. The bigger storm system arrives later Wednesday into Thursday. Could these storm systems bring our first severe weather of 2024?

Details are in the five-minute video below.
Have a great week ahead.
Stay healthy.

