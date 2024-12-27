Weather Blog: Tracking 3 Storm Systems before 2025

Good Friday bloggers,

We are in an active, but mild weather pattern across the USA. We are now tracking 3 storm systems before we ring in 2025. What does this mean for travel? What does it mean for KC? Let's go through this.

STORM SYSTEM #1:

FRIDAY:

Rain and drizzle will increase today as the system gets it act together. This system will bring all rain as temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s.

Jeff Penner

Tonight the system tracks northeast into the Great Lakes and it will be all rain there as well. Our rain will end as lows drop to the low 40s.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Today in KC we will see the drizzle and rain increase this morning into early afternoon before it ends from west to east 3 PM to 6 PM.

Jeff Penner

STORM SYSTEM #1 & 2:

SATURDAY:

The 1st system is bringing rain to southeast Canada. Yes, mostly rain, some wet snow, in Canada as temperatures are 20-30 degrees above average.

We will be on the northern edge of the 2nd system. So, we will see periods of clouds and perhaps a shower with highs in the 50s. But, most showers will occur across southeast Kansas and southern Missouri.

Severe weather is likely farther to the south.

Jeff Penner

The severe weather threat extends from east Texas to Alabama. A level 3 of 5 risk is centered around Jackson, Mississippi. Tornadoes are a threat.

Jeff Penner

STORM SYSTEMS #2 & #3:

SUNDAY:

The 2nd storm system heads to the eastern USA, bringing mostly rain from southeast Canada to Florida. We will see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a bit breezy from the west and northwest.

The 3rd storm system is bringing rain, wind & mountain snow to the northwest USA from San Francisco to Seattle.

Jeff Penner

The severe weather threat shifts east. The threat extends from Virginia/West Virginia to Georgia and the Florida panhandle. Tornadoes will be a threat here as well.

Jeff Penner

STORM SYSTEM #3:

MONDAY:

The 2nd system will be exiting New England as the 3rd system is starting to bring rain showers across Iowa, northern Missouri and northern Kansas. Rain and wet snow is increasing across Nebraska and South Dakota.

It looks like this storm system will track just north of our area. So, Monday we will see highs in the 50s with an increasing chance of rain showers.

Jeff Penner

By Monday night-Tuesday you can see an organized area of rain across Iowa, northern Missouri, northeast Kansas and eastern Nebraska. Wet snow is occurring on the western edge of the precipitation. I-70 seems to be the southern edge of the main precipitation. This can still shift north or south by 50-100 miles.

Jeff Penner

STORM SYSTEM #3:

NEW YEAR'S EVE:

The 3rd storm system heads to New England as we ring in 2025. This leaves us colder at midnight with temperatures around 30°. This is average cold as the Arctic air lurks across the northern USA and Canada.

Jeff Penner

NEW YEAR'S DAY:

It will be dry and cold with highs in the 30s. This is average cold as the Arctic air lurks across the northern USA and Canada. The 3rd system is bringing rain and snow to New England.

Jeff Penner

So, as 2024 becomes 2025 it looks dry and cold with wind chill values around 20°.

Jeff Penner

SNOWFALL FORECAST THROUGH NEW YEAR'S DAY:

The mild weather is limiting the amount of snow. The snow from system #3 Monday-Tuesday across Nebraska and Iowa may not even stick much.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST THROUGH NEW YEAR'S DAY:

This is a different story as the mild weather is making these storm systems bring rain. Rainfall will be mostly 1"-4" east of the Mississippi river. Some locations may see 4"-7" of rain, especially the Tennessee valley. Trace-1" of rain will be found from the Mississippi river to the Rockies.

Heavy rain will also be found on the west coast from San Francisco to Seattle.

Jeff Penner

So, for our area will see see .10"-.50" when you combine all the systems.

Jeff Penner

TRAVEL WEATHER SUMMARY:

Below is a summary of the main travel trouble spots through New Year's day. Item #3 is the biggest issue, severe weather.

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend.

Happy New Year

Stay healthy