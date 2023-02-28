Weather Blog: Tracking a Big Storm for Thursday-Friday

Good Tuesday bloggers,

There is a never a dull moment with the weather in KC. We had freezing rain last Friday night, strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday night and now we have a big storm timed for Thursday and Friday. It has potential to bring our area heavy rain and snow.

As usual there are many questions as the data is all over the place.

Here are the main questions:

1. Will the storm track too far south? This would leave our area out of the precipitation shield.

2. If the storm takes a perfect track to bring us heavy snow will it be too warm? This would mean mostly rain or a rain-snow mix with little accumulation.

3. If the storm takes the perfect track will it be colder than forecast? This would mean much more snow Thursday night and Friday, making it one heck of a snowstorm.

Below are two images of two different models valid at 4 AM Friday.

AMERICAN MODEL:

This has the storm taking the perfect track, but just a bit too warm. So, we get rain then a rain-snow mix.

Jeff Penner

KSHB MODEL:

This has a much farther north track and it is colder. It puts KC and locations to the north in heavy snow, leaving locations to the south dry after rain and some thunderstorms.

Note, the European model ahs the heavy rain to heavy snow scenario.

What scenario is right? We will know in the next 1-2 days. Stay tuned!

Jeff Penner

Have a great week and stay healthy.