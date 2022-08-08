Weather Blog: Tracking a cold front!

Good Monday bloggers,

A cold front is drifting southeast across the region today. It is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms and an end to the heat wave.

How long will this break in the heat last? Any more rain chances?

Let's go through this forecast day by day through Saturday.

TODAY:

A band of scattered showers and thunderstorms will drift south across the region with the front. The shower and thunderstorm activity will decrease this afternoon. Some locations will see no rain, some will see a few drops, other will see .25"-1" or more. There are locations between Trenton and Chillicothe, MO that have seen between .50" and 1.50" of rain.

Highs today will be 80°-85°, 10 to 20 degrees colder than the last three days. The wind will become north at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT:

The zone of scattered showers and thunderstorms will shift south with the front. The northern edge of the scattered showers and thunderstorms may linger near I-70. Lows tonight will drop to the 60s.

The wind will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

It will be a nice summer day with highs in the 80s and a bit of a break in the high humidity. The wind will be from the east at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

It will be another nice summer day with highs a bit warmer, 85°-90°. The humidity will be drifting back up. The wind will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

The higher heat returns as highs reach 90°-95°. You can see much cooler air from Minnesota to northern Indiana with highs in the 60s and 70s! there is a cold front located up there.

This cold front will be the key to how long we stay in the high heat.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

A this time it looks like we will stay in the high heat with highs well into the 90s. 100s will be west with 70s and 80s east.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

Take a look at the tight temperature gradient. Highs will range from the 70s and 80s in eastern Missouri to 100s in eastern Kansas and Nebraska.

Right now it looks like KC is on the hot side of the front. It also looks like either Saturday, next Sunday or Monday the front will back in here dropping us to highs in the 80s, maybe 70s. Also, if we can get the front in here then we will see a better chance of thunderstorms.

This set up will require plenty of updating.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week and stay healthy.