Weather Blog: Tracking cold front, potential Heat Wave

Posted at 8:26 AM, Jul 10, 2022
Good Sunday bloggers,

We had a cloudless Sunday sunrise allowing us to see the morning star, also known as Venus.

We are in for some great summer weather today as temperatures warm to near 90°. It will heat up more Monday, but just as the heat would get out of control a cold front arrives later Monday.

There is the chance of a heat wave during the next 10 days, three straight days with highs 95° or higher.

Also, rainfall is needed in some areas now and will be needed in most locations in about five-seven days if we do not see much rain.

The latest on the chance of a heat wave and chance of thunderstorms is in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

