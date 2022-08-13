Weather Blog: Tracking a cold front! How much cooler? Any rain?

Good Saturday bloggers,

Today we may reach 100° for the fourth time this season. And, since June 1st we are running about 4"-5" below average on rainfall. Officially, we are 4.37" below average on rainfall since June 1st.

Jeff Penner

The good news is that we have a cold front that will drift through tonight. That will bring cooler air. The not so good news is that we will see no rain with the front. Now, back to some good news. A system tracks through Monday and Tuesday behind the front. This will bring rain and thunderstorms to our area. The $64,000 question is where will the heaviest rain occur?

The four-and-a-half minute video below details, with the latest data, the rain chances and amounts.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.