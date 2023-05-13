Weather Blog: Tracking a Cold front to the north, storm system to the south

Good Mother's Day weekend bloggers,

The weather pattern is going to become a bit more complex the next two days as we track a cold front from the north and a storm system from the south. A complex pattern in May usually leads to rain, which we need.

In the 7 minute video below we talk about the severe weather the last two days, where it rained and didn't rain. And then we will discuss where and when it will rain.

The good news is that the severe weather threat for Mother's Day and Monday are very low.

Have a great Mother's Day weekend.

Stay healthy