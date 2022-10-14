Weather Blog: Tracking a Hard Freeze Potential, and any Rain?

Good Friday bloggers,

We had a thick band of clouds cross the region Friday afternoon and evening. These clouds produced sprinkles and a few light rain showers, amounting to a trace-.01". The air was so dry with humidity values in the 20s percent range that most of the rain evaporated before it reached the ground. This is also known as "virga."

The latest drought monitor shows a slight increase in coverage of all the categories in our area. The .25"-.50" rain from Wednesday morning was a drop in the bucket.

Jeff Penner

So, is there any hope for rain? When is our potential for a hard freeze?

Answers are in the three and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!