KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking series of systems near Kansas City to end 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in for warmer weather as we end 2024. We are also in for a more active weather pattern as a series of storm systems line up in the Pacific ocean.

Jeff Penner

What does this mean for the 52nd week of 2024? Details are in the 7-minute video below.

Here is a quick look at what it means for Christmas and the 1st night of Hanukkah. There will be lots of clouds with highs in the 40s. Some rain is possible on Christmas Eve.

Please do NOT drink/text and drive. There is a Drunk/Texting while Driving Warning in effect. This is in memory of all those who have been injured or killed in drunk/texting while driving accidents.

Nathan McDuffie is one who lost his life over 30 years ago.

Have a great and safe holiday week.

Stay healthy