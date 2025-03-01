Weather Blog: Tracking a Small System & a Big Storm System

Good Saturday bloggers,

After an odd February we now start March which is usually up and down and all around in our area as we transition from winter to spring.

The first 2 days of March will be calm. Then, we are tracking 2 storm systems. One is small and one is big.

The small one is timed for later Sunday night into Monday morning.

Jeff Penner

The big one is timed for Tuesday-Wednesday.

Today is not just March 1st, but it is February statistics day. We look back at February and ahead to the small and big storm systems in the video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy