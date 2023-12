Good Monday bloggers,

We are tracking two storm systems the next five to seven days. One is small, one is not necessarily big, but bigger. The small system moves through tonight and makes the fifth storm system to track through our area in four days. The systems take a break for three days then a bigger one arrives Friday-Saturday.

The bigger one has a chance to bring our area some snow.

Details are in the four-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy