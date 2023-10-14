Weather Blog | Tracking storm system for tonight in Kansas City area

Good Saturday bloggers,

A solar eclipse begins at 10:25 a.m. and ends at 1:20 p.m. It will peak in our area around 11:50 a.m. with the sun 60% to 70% covered by the moon.

Unfortunately, the sun will be 100% covered by clouds, so we will not be able to see the eclipse in our area.

The only thing to look at is to see if around 11:50 a.m. it gets darker than it should outside. The full solar eclipse path runs from southern Oregon, to southern Utah, to northwest New Mexico, to southeast Texas.

Jeff Penner

Drought conditions continue to worsen and a day of drizzle is not going to help much. It won't hurt much either. But, we need several widespread 1"-2" rain events to end this drought.

We are tracking two storm systems the next seven days. Details on those are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy