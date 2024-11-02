KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking a stormy weekend, Monday for Kansas City

Good Saturday bloggers,

The stormy weekend started with a beautiful sunrise as the sun was able to peek through the clouds. But, for the most part the sun will be blocked by a thick overcast this weekend as we track several rounds of rain and thunderstorms.

The first round of rain and thunderstorms to track extended from Topeka, KS to Roswell, NM at 9 AM this morning.

Jeff Penner

The last main round of thunderstorms should exit just before kickoff of the Chiefs game Monday night.

So, for the game there may be a few rain showers, but most of the heavy rain should be over. It also means mostly dry weather for election day.

Between today and 7:15 PM Monday when the Chiefs game begins we will be seeing plenty of rainfall. And, there are 2 types of records we may break, record high low temperatures and daily rainfall records.

Details on the record breaking potential and the stormy weekend are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy