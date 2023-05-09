Weather Blog: Tracking a Tuesday severe weather threat

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are in for an odd weather day as we are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms in northwest Kansas. This line is heading toward KC, but we feel it will weaken just as it approaches.

That being said, locations west of a line from Lawrence to Ottawa have a chance of seeing damaging winds and large hail in addition to a slight tornado chance. As this is close to KC, we have to watch the development closely.

This line of thunderstorms is going to track along and just north of the stationary front shown below. The front may drift north this afternoon, so this is why we have to watch it here in KC.

Jeff Penner

The line is timed to arrive in KC around 6-7 p.m. and in Lawrence near 5-6 p.m.

Temperatures will drop very fast from 75-80 degrees to 60-65 degrees within the area of rain and thunderstorms.

Hopefully, we get the much-needed rain and not the severe weather.

Jeff Penner

The latest timeline for KC weather today is below.

NOW-5 PM:

Dry with highs in the low 80s.

5-9 PM:

A good chance of thunderstorms with the main threat of severe weather west. Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats. Hopefully, we get .25-1" of rain.

AFTER 9 PM:

Chance for scattered, non-severe showers and thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

We will update the blog this afternoon.

Have a great day and week.

Be weather aware and stay healthy.