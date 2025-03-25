KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking a weekend storm system that could include snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We have seen one wild March with 3 storm systems that have brought rain to snow with wind gusts of 50-70 mph (March 4-5), 50-60 mph (March 14-15) and 40-50 mph (March 18-19). The storm on March 14-15 added blowing dust and wildfires. A dust storm turned deadly in southwest Kansas and a wildfire closed K-10 for several hours on the 14th.

We may see some thunderstorms on opening day. But, the return of the March "Weather Madness" looks to be Saturday-Monday, especially Sunday into early Monday.

Jeff Weather Blog

Now, today and Wednesday will be nice and calm with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Right now, it looks like the timing of the showers, thunderstorms on Thursday will be during the morning and night.

Jeff Penner

Details on the return of March "Weather Madness" are in the video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy