Weather Blog: Tracking areas of rain and thunderstorms

Good Friday bloggers,

Areas of rain and T-Storms will cross the region today and tonight. It will not rain every hour & this greatly reduces an already low severe threat for this afternoon. Just more beneficial rain with amounts .10-1", a few locations 1-2".

It looks like most of the rain will occur along and south of I-70 as everything is moving southeast or east-southeast at 20-25 mph.

One of the bigger areas of rain and thunderstorms will affect KC between now and 2 PM.

There are a lot of events this weekend.

The KC Current game at 7 PM tonight & Parkville Days:

Keep an eye to the sky as a period of rain and T-Storms is possible.

Commanders vs. Chiefs on KSHB41 (3 PM):

Right now it looks like great football weather with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, a light north wind and no chance of rain.

BIGGStemps 5K Sunday morning:

Right now it looks like great running weather with temperatures around 60°, a light north wind and no chance of rain.

I will update this blog later today.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy