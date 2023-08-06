Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Tracking August cold fronts

Watch the latest forecast any time.
1.jpg
Posted at 8:25 AM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 09:34:10-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

Before we look ahead we will look back a bit and pose an interesting question. What is worse? A tornado or a line of thunderstorms with severe winds? The answer is not so clear cut or what you might think. (Note: We compare a line to EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes.) We have seen both the last several weeks as we have been in a rather active pattern for summer.

The pattern is shifting a bit and we look ahead to what that means. When is our next chance of widespread thunderstorms? Any high heat in the forecast?

All the answers to the questions above and details are in the five-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018