Weather Blog: Tracking Better Weather, then Active Weather

We are tracking a cold front this morning that is bringing scattered showers & T-Storms, mostly northeast of KC, this morning. But there is some development west towards Leavenworth. These could affect much of KC this morning.
This front will make for a calm and comfortable Saturday night and Sunday.
Then we are tracking a rather active pattern for the first days of July. How does this affect the 4th of July weekend?
