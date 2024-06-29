Weather Blog: Tracking Better Weather, then Active Weather

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are tracking a cold front this morning that is bringing scattered showers & T-Storms, mostly northeast of KC, this morning. But there is some development west towards Leavenworth. These could affect much of KC this morning.

Jeff Penner

This front will make for a calm and comfortable Saturday night and Sunday.

Jeff Penner

Then we are tracking a rather active pattern for the first days of July. How does this affect the 4th of July weekend?

Jeff Penner

Click on the link below for more details.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.

https://fb.watch/s-OdmvKQI9/