KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking big changes: 2 smaller systems, 1 potential big one

Good Monday bloggers,

We are seeing a considerable amount of weather changes the next 7-10 days as we track 3 storm systems and 1 big blast of Arctic air.

System No. 1 (Tonight-early Thursday):

This is for tonight into early Tuesday. It will bring in average cold weather along with wind and periods of rain. Some mixed snow is possible.

As of 5 p.m., a round of heavier rain was tracking west to east across the Northland. Light rain was occurring south of I-70.

Jeff Penner

Overnight, we will see periods of light rain, drizzle and some mixed snow with temperatures just above freezing for all locations. So, we do not expect any icy road issues.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Rainfall will be a trace to .10 inches south of I-70 to .25 inches to .75 inches north of I-70 to southern Iowa.

Jeff Penner

The storm exits Tuesday, paving the way for a cloudy and cold New Year's Eve.

Jeff Penner

System No. 2 (Thursday):

This is the smallest of the three systems.

It may bring a period of snow and rain showers Thursday with temperatures in the 30s. We do not expect any significant accumulation. But, we could see a few slick spots.

Jeff Penner

System No. 3 (This weekend):

This is by far the biggest storm of the three. There is growing agreement in the data that there will be a significant winter storm in the middle of the USA.

It will bring accumulating snow, ice and rain/thunderstorms. It is looking like we will be near the ice-snow line, trending to snow.

Now, as usual, it is way too early to say how much snow we will see.

I've been forecasting in KC for 30 years and I do not recall making a snow forecast 5-7 days in advance, then setting it and forget it. It always changes. We will do what we always do — take it one day at a time.

Regardless of how the storm evolves, we will see Arctic air surge south behind the storm.

Once it gets here, we will likely have to deal with the Arctic air for 10-20 days. During the Arctic air, we may see some smaller snow systems.

Winter is coming.

Jeff Penner

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Please DO NOT drink/text and drive.

Stay healthy

