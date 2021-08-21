Weather Blog: Tracking Henri, & Potential 2nd Heat Wave

Good Saturday bloggers,

There is a lot going on in the weather world. We had quite a night of thunderstorms, heavy rain and winds 30-65 mph.

It was active all over the USA Friday. There were tornadoes in southern New England and the Upper Midwest. The house symbols are flooding and flash flooding issues. Utah and Arizona even had flooding due to a storm system and the monsoon. These only poke small holes in the drought as the coverage is too low.

Jeff Penner

We are getting a brief break from the high heat and humidity, but our second heat wave of the summer is possible. Could we reach 100° for the first time in 3 years? When is our next cold front? Next chance of rain?

The tropics are active as Category 2 hurricane Grace made landfall this morning in Mexico. We now turn our attention to Henri.

The video below goes into detail on all of the activity. It is longer than usual, as you might suspect, seven and a half minutes long.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.