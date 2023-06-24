Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Tracking heat, some thunderstorms, cold front

Watch the latest forecast any time.
3.jpg
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 09:48:39-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

Today's high may reach 93° making it the hottest day of the season so far. It is early and we will get hotter. May 6 and June 7 we recorded a high temperature of 91°.

Now, we may see some showers and thunderstorms today. There are two periods to watch.

The first is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and the other is 5-10 p.m..

Could we see severe weather? If your yard or farm does not get the rain it needs today. When is the next chance?

Details are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay healthy

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018