Weather Blog: Tracking heat, some thunderstorms, cold front

Good Saturday bloggers,

Today's high may reach 93° making it the hottest day of the season so far. It is early and we will get hotter. May 6 and June 7 we recorded a high temperature of 91°.

Now, we may see some showers and thunderstorms today. There are two periods to watch.

The first is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and the other is 5-10 p.m..

Could we see severe weather? If your yard or farm does not get the rain it needs today. When is the next chance?

Details are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy