Weather Blog: Tracking the 'Heat Wave Creating Machine'

It is hard to believe, but we have not had an official heat wave this season. This means we have not had three consecutive days with highs 95° or higher. Now, the humidity has been out of control and that is the main reason it has felt so oppressive.

July 4-6 saw highs of 96°, 96° and 91° Downtown and 93°, 94°, 89° at KCI. KCI is the official reporting station for Kansas City.

June 13-21 saw a stretch of hot weather and here were the official highs at KCI: 97°, 93°, 91°, 94°, 95°, 94°, 93°, 93° and 97°.

June 16-18 did see an unofficial heat wave as downtown KC saw highs of

96°, 96° and 95°.

We might, might have our first heat wave at the end of next week into next weekend. Between now and then temperatures will be moderate with one main rain chance.

