Weather Blog: Tracking next chances for thunderstorms

Good Saturday bloggers,

Our latest rain chance event has ended after what was another drier than average month. Some locations did not even receive 1" of rain which is less than 20% average rainfall for June. We average around 5.25" of rain.

Once again, there are locations that still need rain. At least there were more areas that received beneficial rain.

Our next rain and thunderstorm chances arrive Wednesday and next weekend. So, "you say there is a chance?"

Details on the next rain chances and the rest of the Fourth of July weekend are in the six-minute video below.

Have a great holiday weekend and stay healthy.

Please do not drink/text and drive.