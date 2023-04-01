Weather Blog: Tracking next severe weather threat

Good Saturday bloggers,

Whew! I would have to say March went out like a lion. That was one wild March 31. Now, what about April?

There will be several weather chances, but with a break. The first severe weather chance is this coming Tuesday. There is also a chance at the end of the month, yes the NFL draft time. There will be other days to watch in between. But, a break in the severe weather threats is possible April 6-20 with a day or two in that period we have to watch.

Details on the first week of April and the next severe threat are in the six-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.