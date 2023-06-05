Weather Blog: Tracking 3 main rain chances this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

The weather pattern is trying to evolve in a direction where we could see higher coverage rain events. These scattered rain events help some yards and farms but leave many wanting rain.

During the last 30 days, and really 45-60 days, it is the Missouri side that is most in need of rain.

Average rainfall during the last 30 days is around 5.35". Amounts on the Missouri side are running 2"-3" below average.

The Kansas side is better, with many locations near to 2"-3" above average. But, it would be nice for all locations to see rain.

We are tracking three rain and thunderstorm chances over the next 7-10 days:

1. This afternoon and evening

2. Wednesday afternoon and night into Thursday morning

3. This weekend

Details on these three rain chances are in the 5-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy.