Weather Blog: Tracking 3 rain, thunderstorm chances

Good Saturday morning,

If you think it has been dry, you are right. Since June 1, we are running around 5" below average on rainfall.

Jeff Penner

It is not just dry around here, but around much of the region. We average 4.24" of rain during August. We have seen 1.27" officially. We are not alone in the dryness. Wichita, KS has seen 0.05" of rain this month. Grand Island, Nebraska, has seen 0.10". Kirksville, Missouri, has seen 0.69". So, no matter where the rain occurs, it will be beneficial.

Jeff Penner

The four minute video below details our three rain and thunderstorm chances.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.