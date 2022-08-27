Watch Now
Weather Blog: Tracking 3 rain, thunderstorm chances

1.jpg
Posted at 8:10 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 09:33:10-04

Good Saturday morning,

If you think it has been dry, you are right. Since June 1, we are running around 5" below average on rainfall.

1.jpg

It is not just dry around here, but around much of the region. We average 4.24" of rain during August. We have seen 1.27" officially. We are not alone in the dryness. Wichita, KS has seen 0.05" of rain this month. Grand Island, Nebraska, has seen 0.10". Kirksville, Missouri, has seen 0.69". So, no matter where the rain occurs, it will be beneficial.

2.jpg

The four minute video below details our three rain and thunderstorm chances.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

