Weather Blog: Tracking thunderstorms, possible record heat

Good Saturday bloggers,

As usual we need rain and some locations today and tonight could see 1-2" of rain. There will be many locations that will not see a drop as we are tracking two main rounds of thunderstorms.

If you plan to head to the Mizzou game that starts at 11 a.m. today, it will be dry, hot and breezy.

If you plan to head to the K-State game that starts at 2 p.m., there are thunderstorms this morning, then a break at the start of the game. New thunderstorms may form towards the end of the game, some may be severe. Keep an eye to the sky.

If you plan to head to the Sporting KC game that starts at 7:30 p.m., keep an eye to the sky. Scattered thunderstorms are possible mainly north and west of KC. But, they could slip in here. Gary Lezak is being honored, so hopefully the thunderstorms hold off or don't move in.

Jeff Penner

The percent of average rainfall the last 30 days across the region is quite low. There are many locations that are in the 20% to 40% range. So, no matter where it rains it will be beneficial.

Jeff Penner

If you miss the rain today and tonight it will be several days before the next chance of rain. As a matter of fact we could see a few record high temperatures tied or broken before the next chance of rain after today-tonight.

Jeff Penner

The four-and-a-half minute video below details the thunderstorms and the record heat.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy