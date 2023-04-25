Weather Blog: Tracking Two Draft Week Storm Systems

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are tracking two storm systems for this draft week.

STORM SYSTEM #1 (TODAY-THURSDAY):

This system brings good news on two fronts. 1. It will mostly miss KC, a few showers are possible, mainly Thursday. Good for NFL activities. 2. Beneficial rain will fall in the exceptional drought areas of the western Plains. Rainfall amounts in the 1-2" range are likely with some pockets seeing 2-4" or even a bit more.

STORM SYSTEM #2 (FRIDAY-SATURDAY):

This may be more problematic as it could drop in over KC from the north. It would bring a period of rain Friday followed by a more steady rain Saturday. The Saturday rain would be accompanied by wind and cool weather. Highs would be in the 40s and 50s if we really got into into it.

This is not set yet as some data has the storm missing us to the west, like the first one.

This data is not one of the models that have us missing the storm. Right now it is a 50-50 chance of seeing the storm and we will need another day or two to see how this evolves. If you look close, there is a blue dot around Emporia. Yes, that is mixed snowflakes. It gives you an idea of how cold it could get if we get into the storm.

Have a great week and stay healthy