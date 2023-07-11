Watch Now
Weather Blog: Tracking two potential rounds of severe thunderstorms

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 18:56:28-04

Good Tuesday evening bloggers,

The heat and humidity of July is here. You take those ingredients and add a series of upper level disturbances and fronts, you have the potential to see several rounds of thunderstorms. Some may be severe.

It's no secret we need the rain, but it would be nice to not have the severe weather. Severe weather is not a big threat with all of the upcoming chances.

We are going to focus on the Wednesday chances as we have 3 possible scenarios.

Details are in the five and half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

