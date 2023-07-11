Weather Blog: Tracking two potential rounds of severe thunderstorms

Good Tuesday evening bloggers,

The heat and humidity of July is here. You take those ingredients and add a series of upper level disturbances and fronts, you have the potential to see several rounds of thunderstorms. Some may be severe.

It's no secret we need the rain, but it would be nice to not have the severe weather. Severe weather is not a big threat with all of the upcoming chances.

We are going to focus on the Wednesday chances as we have 3 possible scenarios.

Details are in the five and half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.