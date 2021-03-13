Weather Blog: Tracking Two Storm Systems

Good Saturday bloggers,

The weather pattern has become active as we are tracking two storm systems. The first storm is ongoing and will exit Monday.

The first system will likely bring severe weather to the southern Plains. There is a moderate risk of severe weather down there, shown in red. This is a level 4 of 5 when it comes to severe weather risks. We are in a level 0 of 5 as it is too cool for severe weather around here.

Jeff Penner

The first storm has already caused flooding issues from southern Kansas to southern Missouri where 1" to 4" of rain has fallen. The light green is an areal flood warning meaning widespread flooding is being reported. Some creeks and streams are over their banks and this is flooding several roads. This has stayed south of our area.

Jeff Penner

We will likely see a period of very heavy rain Sunday. This could cause flash flooding despite being dry the last several weeks.

Jeff Penner

The second storm is timed for Wednesday-Thursday. How much rain will we see the next 7 days? Could we see snow?

The details are in the 5 minute video below.

Remember to spring forward tonight. Set the clocks ahead one hour and check the smoke alarm batteries. We lose an hour of sleep tonight, the weather data comes in one hour later, but the sun sets Sunday at 7:24 PM.

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.