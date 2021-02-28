Weather Blog: Tracking Two Storm Systems during the First Week of March

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are ending February with some decent weather and a beautiful sunrise. We will be tracking two storm systems during the first week of March. But, will they bring any precipitation to our area?

February is going to end around 1" of precipitation below average even with 14 days seeing snow. The amounts were light and the moisture content was low as it was so cold. We are getting close to the growing season and we will eventually need .50" to 1" of rain per week to keep the yards green. As March and April go by, the sun angle increases and the temperatures warm up, taking more and more water out of the ground.

Jeff Penner

We are a bit above average for the year, but if we don't see any rain the next 7-10 days we will fall below average.

So, when is our next decent chance of rain?

The three and half minute video below answers this question as we look in to the first week of March.

Have a great week and stay healthy.