Weather Blog: Tracking 2 storm systems, 1 Arctic blast

Good Saturday bloggers,

Well, if it is going to be cold, it might as well snow. If it is going to snow, it might as well be during Christmas week leading to a "White Christmas."

Officially, it is a "White Christmas" if we have 1" of snow on the ground Christmas day. Snow does not need to be falling. The last time we had a "White Christmas" in KC was 2017. On average there is a 10% to 25% chance we see a "White Christmas." Hint: The chance in 2022 is higher as we track two storm systems and one Arctic blast.

The storm systems are timed for Monday and Thursday. The systems are quite different from each other.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Here is our initial weather timeline for Monday.

Jeff Penner

Details on both storm systems are in the five minute, 55 second video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.