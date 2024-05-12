Watch Now
Weather Blog: Tracking Two Storms Systems this Week

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:12 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 09:12:13-04

Happy Mother's Day bloggers,

We are tracking two storm systems this week. The first storm system arrives after 3-4 PM today.

If you are taking mom to CPKC stadium to watch the Current, bring an umbrella as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

We are in good shape when it comes to rainfall. We are running about 2" above average rainfall for the year and the drought is over.

We need about 1"-1.50" of rain per week to keep the yard green. So, we are due to see some rain and most will be seeing rain before Mother's Day ends.

Details on the two storm systems are in the 4 minute video below.

Happy Mother's Day
Have a great week ahead.
Stay healthy

