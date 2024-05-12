Weather Blog: Tracking Two Storms Systems this Week

Happy Mother's Day bloggers,

We are tracking two storm systems this week. The first storm system arrives after 3-4 PM today.

If you are taking mom to CPKC stadium to watch the Current, bring an umbrella as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Jeff Penner

We are in good shape when it comes to rainfall. We are running about 2" above average rainfall for the year and the drought is over.

We need about 1"-1.50" of rain per week to keep the yard green. So, we are due to see some rain and most will be seeing rain before Mother's Day ends.

Jeff Penner

Details on the two storm systems are in the 4 minute video below.

Happy Mother's Day

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy