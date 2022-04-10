Weather Blog: Tracking 2-3 severe weather chances

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in for much warmer weather today as we make a run at 80°. Now, the warmer air can come with an issue, especially April through June. That issue is severe weather.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking two-three chances of severe weather between tonight and Wednesday.

Jeff Penner

The warmer air also means we don't have to deal with spring snow. There is one part of the country that may see nearly 3 feet of snow this week!

Where will that snow occur? What, where and when are the severe weather chances? Details are in the five minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.