Weather Blog: Tracking Ups and Downs, any Rain or Snow?

If you are heading to the game and you are tailgating, make sure the paper and plastic ware are secured as the wind will be from the south-southwest at 15-25 mph. Clouds will be increasing this morning and then hanging around all afternoon and evening. There may be a sprinkle/brief shower between 1 and 3 PM. The clouds will keep highs in the low to mid 50s, but for the 7:20 PM kickoff (on KSHB 41), two and half hours after sunset, the clouds will act like a blanket. So, temperatures will still be around 50°. Also, the wind will decrease around kickoff as well.

The clouds are coming from a storm system to our south that will bring rain as close as southern Missouri. A few brief showers/sprinkles are possible this afternoon around KC, see above. Highs will make a run at 60° where there is more sun. Still it will be a decent day for all locations considering it is December.

The next 7-10 days will feature much warmer than average temperatures, Arctic air getting very close, a small chance of snow and possibly a bigger chance of rain.

