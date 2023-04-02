Weather Blog: Tuesday severe weather threat

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in for some nice weather today as highs climb into the 70s. There will be a period of wind that gusts over 30 mph between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. After 3 p.m. the wind will decrease making for a great early Sunday evening.

The day started with super Sunday sunrise.

Jeff Penner

Then, we have some changes. Our first chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives tonight after 9-10 p.m. A potential significant severe threat exists for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Where does KC and our region fit in the severe weather threat? Details are in the four-minute-video below.

Have a great week, stay healthy and be weather aware.