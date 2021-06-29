Weather Blog: Two More Days of Rain

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We have 2 more days of rain then a change.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around this afternoon and evening, a few very heavy. The rain may let up after 4-6 PM before more rain arrives after midnight. Flash flooding and flooding are the main threats. Severe weather is not really a threat.

The rainfall graphics in the video below are totals through the 28th. There has been 1.04" of new rain this morning, so far, at KCI, the official station for Kansas City, which means we will finish June with above average rainfall.

Average for the month of June is 5.23"

June rainfall at KCI as of 8 AM: 5.57" and counting

Jeff Penner

The video below goes into detail, day by day, through the 4th of July.

Have a great rest of your week. Stay healthy.