Weather Blog: Two more Heat Break Days

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had a super Saturday sunrise and it allowed to see the morning star, Venus, quite well. Then, once the sun rose above the horizon it revealed river fog as it was shining through altocumulus/stratocumulus clouds.

Jeff Penner

The rising sun created a picturesque scene of KC as stratocumulus clouds gradually increased.

Jeff Penner

Now, what is next?

We have enjoyed 5 days where the temperatures have been mostly below average. There has also been rain in the area most of these days. This break will continue today and Sunday and then...

The 4 minute video below details the weather for the weekend and next week. It is not a question of "if the heat will return, but when."

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.