Weather Blog: 2 severe weather risks, drizzle, up & down temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for several weather changes this weekend. First, we have been tracking a large area of rain and thunderstorms 50 to 100 miles south of Kansas City. Emporia has even seen some flooding. This first round is tracking east and will miss Kansas City.

Then, we will be tracking drizzle, up and down and up and down temperatures, more thunderstorm chances and severe weather threats. Woosh!

There is a level two of 5 risk of severe weather tonight.

There is a level three of five risk of severe weather Sunday, just east of Kansas City. Could we see our first Tornado Watch in 880 days?

Here is the forecast for Sunday. It is rather complex.

The details on this changing forecast are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend, stay healthy.

Stay with KSHB41 and we'll keep you advised.